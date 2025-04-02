Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Releases Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

AGY stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.85 ($0.08). 451,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.92. The company has a market cap of £287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

