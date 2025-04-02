Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

