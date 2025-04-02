Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 13.9% in March

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
ALLK stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.72. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.56.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.
