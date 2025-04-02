Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that operate commercial airlines. Their performance is closely tied to the health of the global economy, fuel costs, travel demand, and regulatory shifts, making them a notably volatile yet integral part of the transportation sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 41,366,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,770,110. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,853. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,160. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

See Also