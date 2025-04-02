AIA Group Ltd Sells 11,506 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

