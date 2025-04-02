AIA Group Ltd Acquires 852 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

