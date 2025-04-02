AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,321,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after buying an additional 286,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AGCO by 386.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 67.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

