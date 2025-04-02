AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AerCap by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Up 0.2 %

AerCap stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

