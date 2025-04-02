AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $66,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

