AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of AerCap worth $153,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after purchasing an additional 370,906 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,068,000 after buying an additional 167,830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

