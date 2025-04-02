ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 15745288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get ADT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Stock Up 2.7 %

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.