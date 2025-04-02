Adrian David Thomas Acquires 300 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$78.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,454.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HPS.A stock opened at C$79.50 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$160.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

