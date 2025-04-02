Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
