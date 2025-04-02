Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $15,770,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

