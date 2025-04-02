abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 742 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 744 ($9.62). Approximately 64,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 124,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($9.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 772.89. The firm has a market cap of £361.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irina Miklavchich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 788 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,760 ($20,374.92). 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

