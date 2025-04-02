Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 110,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,084. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,626,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,360,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

