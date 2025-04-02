Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 110,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,084. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
