abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

AAS stock opened at GBX 289.45 ($3.74) on Wednesday. abrdn Asia Focus has a one year low of GBX 258 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of £437.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.53.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

