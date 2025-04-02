937 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $295.91 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.05 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total transaction of $679,644.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,330.32. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,570 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

