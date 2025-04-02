89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.37. 203,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,226,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Citigroup began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $992.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. This trade represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,062,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after buying an additional 3,711,737 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,785,000 after buying an additional 2,211,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,158,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $7,972,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

