889 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by DKM Wealth Management Inc.

DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.03 and a 200 day moving average of $539.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
