68,550 Shares in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,704,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,325,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,143,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 336,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,998 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of HGER stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

