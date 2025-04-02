6,574 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

