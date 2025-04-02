591 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,179,000 after buying an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,625.74. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $26,134,500. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $306.88 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $225.62 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

