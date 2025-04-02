4,429 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $418.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

