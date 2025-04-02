4,322 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $364.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

