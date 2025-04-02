3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,817 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $636,767,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of 3M by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,540,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

