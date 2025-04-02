3,738 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 65,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,079.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,419,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.07.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

