3,722 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $56,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 205,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

RadNet stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

