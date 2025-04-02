3,191 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waters by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Waters by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $355.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

