2,824 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

