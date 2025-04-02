2,683 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 118.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $803.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $847.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $834.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

