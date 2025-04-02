26,744 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

