25,283 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VIG stock opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

