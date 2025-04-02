206,954 Shares in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Acquired by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.04% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.