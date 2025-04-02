1,696 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
XYLD stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
