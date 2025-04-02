1,448 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by DKM Wealth Management Inc.

DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.