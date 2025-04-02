134,309 Shares in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 6.62% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

