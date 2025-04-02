11,266 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Visa comprises 1.2% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,114,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.68 and a 200-day moving average of $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $644.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

