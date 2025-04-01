Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 1,811,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLDPF. William Blair raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.19. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 1,725.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

