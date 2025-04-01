Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 418.60 ($5.41). Approximately 2,255,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,846,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.60 ($5.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 712 ($9.20) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YCA

Yellow Cake Trading Down 3.2 %

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £907.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.87.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.