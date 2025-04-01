Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 418.60 ($5.41). Approximately 2,255,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,846,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.60 ($5.59).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 712 ($9.20) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 3.2 %
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.