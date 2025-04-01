Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHPS opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

