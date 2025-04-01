XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

