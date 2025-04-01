Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.
Ximen Mining Trading Down 6.3 %
XIM opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Ximen Mining
