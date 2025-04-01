Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 6.3 %

XIM opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

