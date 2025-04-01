WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $35.55. WPP shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 127,071 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 52,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

