Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $72,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,776,029.22. This represents a 40.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,145 shares of company stock valued at $108,631,438. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 2.1 %

WDAY stock opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.