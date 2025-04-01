WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,274 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3,640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,499 shares during the period.

RDDT opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of -13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.36 per share, with a total value of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,130.88. This trade represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,794 shares of company stock valued at $87,940,784 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

