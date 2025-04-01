WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $141,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $19,708,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,224,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

