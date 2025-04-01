WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 17,728 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,237 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 777,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 737,123 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

