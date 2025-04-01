WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,242 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 503,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $5,509,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 86.88%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

