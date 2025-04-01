Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after buying an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.