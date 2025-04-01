Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wetouch Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wetouch Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

